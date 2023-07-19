New details about suspect police say was shooting at west Tulsa apartment on July 12

TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 has new details about the man accused of shooting at a west Tulsa apartment complex last week.
According to federal court documents, Rolland James Miles bought the gun here in Tulsa about a month before the shooting.
Patience Ouk remembers the gunshots in the parking lot.
“It just shocked me because it was so close and the managers told me to go home and call 911,” Ouk said.
According to federal court documents, police found bullet casings from his AR-style pistol at two different scenes not far apart.
In these pictures you can see Miles pointing the gun, and then, according to federal court documents, interacting with kids and possibly giving them something.
“One of the individuals had the man’s phone and he said he dropped it and just ran,” Ouk said.
When Miles was arrested, court documents say he would not tell officers his name. Officers said he was acting erratic and that he said he had taken a drug called “30’s.”
Documents also say one point Miles was banging his head on the steering wheel, honking the horn and kicking the door of a police unit.
It’s a day shook Ouk and her family up.
“We have young children and bullets can go through windows, that is why I’m scared that a bullet can go through my child’s door or window and my child get harmed,” Ouk said.
During the incident, documents say Miles tried to open someone’s car door and threatened to shoot them.
it also says investigators learned that Miles is tribal.
Miles is due back in court on Friday.