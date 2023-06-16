Original: Chick-fil-A selling branded merchandise

BIXBY, Okla. -- A new Chick-fil-A is coming to Bixby, the city's mayor announced. 

The restaurant will break ground next week and will bring 80 to 100 full- and part-time jobs to the community, Bixby Mayor Brian Guthrie said in a social media post. 

Chick-fil-A Bixby Central will be located at the southeast corner of 148th Street and Memorial Drive and will have the capacity to serve guests through dine-in, drive-thru, carry-out service, mobile ordering and delivery.

The store plans to open in late 2023.  

