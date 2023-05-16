ROGERS CO., Okla. — The Rogers County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of eight new sheriff’s cruisers. However, it may be awhile before deputies are able to get behind the wheel.
At least one of the new sheriff vehicles from 2022, has been sitting in the department’s overflow lot since September of last year.
According to the sheriff’s office, the holdup is a combination of supply chain issues and labor to add lights and sirens to the 2022 Ford Explorer.
While the sheriff’s office is grateful for the new round of funding approved by the Rogers County Board of Commissioners on Monday, they said the need to replace vehicles used for patrol is a constant one.
OHP was investigating a rollover crash involving a grandmother and two young children that the RCSO responded to around 11:30a.m. Tuesday.
Fortunately, no one suffered any life-threatening injuries.
Sgt. Austin Fullerton said he’s responsible for covering 711 square miles of county road on his patrol shift, and having safe reliable vehicle is key.
“It’s not uncommon to put 300 to 400 miles on a vehicle in a 12-hour shift,” he noted. “When that call comes in where somebody’s waiting on us to save their life, it’s paramount to have a vehicle that will respond accordingly."
His 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe has 83,000 miles on it and has spent a lot of time in the shop over the past six months.
His new vehicle, a 2022 Ford Explorer, has been parked in the overflow lot since September, waiting to be “upfitted”.
“That light bar, those lights that sit in the grill, the sirens that makes the noise when you go down the road, all of that stuff right now is in high demand,” said Sheriff Scott Walton. “You can have all the money you want, I mean if you don’t get in line, you’re not going to get it.”
Walton said supply chain issues and a labor shortage are putting a hurt on efforts to get his new vehicles road ready.
He said it’s also why ordering the vehicles themselves early is crucial.
“I don’t want to tell anybody that I’m not thankful for eight brand new cars,” Walton said, “but I can tell you in the same breath that we need eight more cars to follow those.”
Walton said the newest fleet of cars will probably not arrive for another 12 months.
The Rogers County Commissioner for District 2, Steve Hendrix, said over the past four years the board has allocated more than a million dollars to help update the sheriff office’s aging fleet.
“This board is committed to providing the Sheriff Department with the equipment they need to do their job safely,” he noted.