TULSA, Okla. — People living near 71st and Lewis say they’re shocked after a police officer and a suspect were shot Sunday morning.
On Sunday morning, Brandon Alberto arrived to work on a remodel in a neighborhood northwest of 71st and Lewis when he saw nearly a dozen police cars.
"We were telling our boss we thought it was here because we stopped over there for a little bit and then we thought it was here in this house for some reason, but no I guess we were clear, but yeah we were just finding out what was going on,” Alberto said.
Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg says what was going on is that someone who police pulled over shot an officer, then police returned fire.
"It's pretty wild that this happened. It's pretty wild,” Alberto said.
"It's been chill. Nothing like this at all has happened. No, Nothing,” Alberto also said.
Alberto said it makes him feel like it’s a crazy world.
“Well it makes you feel like…it's pretty crazy. It's a crazy world out there,” Alberto said.
A world that Tulsa police officers are trained to respond to.
"I was driving that way and it was just one after another after another,” one neighbor said.
She said she’s relieved the police officer is expected to recover.
"Well, I was surprised. I was glad to hear it was in the foot and not somewhere else,” she said.