CATOOSA, Okla. — People in one part of Catoosa have been trapped in their neighborhood due to a fallen tree after the weekend storms.
They were told it's too dangerous to remove it themselves and PSO wouldn't get to it for several days.
FOX23 spoke with the residents who were getting worried as food and gas generators began to run low.
Since they couldn't remove the tree from the road, they made a new road.
When the storms swept through Green Country, fierce straight-line winds around a hundred miles per hour hit Catoosa.
These winds knocked over a giant tree, blocking the only road into the neighborhood.
You can see it resting on a set of power lines, making it too dangerous for residents to remove themselves.
"You're trapped," said resident Matt Bishop.
"Yeah, this is a dead end road, one way in, and one way out," Angela Bishop added.
Angela and Matt said they tried to call for help.
"The fire department, they told me to call County. We called County. They said it's a PSO issue, that PSO has to be the one to come out and cut the tree," Angela said. "Since so many people are trapped and stranded on our dead end road, we have people who have had surgery, people that need medical care, and cannot get to and from to get groceries from the store, to get anything, to get medical supplies."
The Bishops said they were told it would be several days before the tree could be removed, so neighbors took matters into their own hands.
"Our neighbor was nice enough to let us take the mailbox out, and we used his ditch to make a makeshift road, so we've been filling in wood, branches, dirt piles with a tractor all morning long to make a makeshift road," Angela explained.
The solution isn't perfect because the tree is still hanging by power lines.
The Bishops said they've been told the lines are dead, but they could give at any time.
That's why they still need PSO to come help them remove the tree.