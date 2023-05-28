DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) said they're investigating an explosion on a boat that happened around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night, near Check-In Bay on Grand Lake.
Check-In Bay is popular cove, lined with boat docks and houses.
It's a place for people to drop anchor and have a swim.
GRDA says the explosion sent five people to a Tulsa hospital for their injuries, including a 5-year-old.
Neighbors say it happened at a boathouse towards the back of the cove.
Don Olson says they saw first responders racing to the rescue after another person heard a loud pop that sounded like a gunshot.
"We were just up at the house. We were barbecuing, and we heard sirens in the background getting closer and closer, and all of a sudden, we saw the GRDA helicopter come flying real low, especially down here around the end of our cove. Things just got louder and louder. The next thing you know we got three GRDA boats just hauling up our cove, up here to the end," Olson said.
GRDA hasn't said how they believe the explosion happened.
"It could have just been a malfunction on the boat. Nobody knows. It's still under investigation," Olson said.
GRDA also hasn't released the names or an updated condition of the victims.