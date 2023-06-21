TULSA, Okla. -- If you currently have SNAP benefits and lost all your food due to the June 17 storms, you can request replacement SNAP benefits within 10 days.
Fill out this form or contact Oklahoma Human Services (formerly Oklahoma Department of Human Services) at 405-522-5050 within 10 days of your food loss to request replacement benefits.
See the Oklahoma Human Services Food Replacement policy here.
If you do not have SNAP benefits but have lost all your food, there are options available to you, courtesy of Hunger Free Oklahoma.
Check With Your Insurance
If you have homeowners’ or renters’ insurance, reach out to your insurance company to see if you have coverage for lost food due to power outages. Keep in mind that coverage may vary and you may have a deductible that exceeds your loss.
Find a Local Pantry
Finding a local pantry is simple by following these steps:
- If you are in Tulsa or eastern Oklahoma, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma’s Get Help page to locate a pantry near you.
- If you are in Oklahoma City or western Oklahoma, check the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Get Help page to find a nearby pantry.
- If you are anywhere in Oklahoma, dial 211 to get information on pantries near you.