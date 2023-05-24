BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Nearly 100 students deviated from tradition graduation attire at Broken Arrow High School's graduation.
The graduation at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa comes less than a week after a senior from the year before filed a lawsuit against the school.
The suit says she was not allowed to wear an eagle plume, representing her Native American culture, during graduation in 2022.
Broken Arrow Public Schools (BAPS) says out of the 1,427 graduating seniors, 92 dress code exemption requests were approved for Tuesday's ceremony.
Those exemptions led to beadwork on caps and special stoles and cords paying homage to cultural or religious backgrounds.
BAPS says 103 requests were made but eleven of them were duplicate submissions or didn't fit the criteria.
The "Appropriate Dress for Graduates" section on the BAPS website says requests to wear Native American regalia must go through the Indian Education Coordinator. Other requests went through the high school principal.
