NEW YORK (AP) — Writer who won $5M sex abuse and defamation award against Donald Trump files legal claim over his remarks after verdict.
Writer who won sex abuse award against Trump files claim over post-verdict remarks
- Associated Press
-
- Updated
More News
Writer who won $5M sex abuse and defamation award against Donald Trump files legal claim over his remarks after verdict. Read MoreWriter who won sex abuse award against Trump files claim over post-verdict remarks
Republican Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signed a bill Monday that bans abortion at 12 weeks of pregnancy and restricts gender-affirming medical care for people younger than 19. Read MoreNebraska governor signs 12-week abortion ban, limits on gender-affirming care for minors
Police say an Indiana man was killed and his two teenage children were injured when a hand grenade they found in a relative’s belongings exploded. Read MoreGrenade found as family sorted relative's belongings kills man, injures 2 children
Another round of debt talks has wrapped up at the U.S. Capitol. White House and House Republican staff met for 2 1/2 hours Sunday evening. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy … Read MoreDebt ceiling: Biden, McCarthy to meet Monday as negotiators 'keep working' to resolve standoff
SpaceX sends Saudi astronauts, including nation’s 1st woman in space, to International Space Station
Saudi Arabia’s first astronauts in decades are headed to the International Space Station on a chartered multimillion-dollar flight. SpaceX launched the first Saudi female astronaut on Sunday a… Read MoreSpaceX sends Saudi astronauts, including nation’s 1st woman in space, to International Space Station
Police say three people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a Kansas City bar early Sunday just before closing time. Kansas City police say one of the wounded is in critical co… Read MorePolice: 3 dead, 2 wounded in early morning shooting at Kansas City bar
Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking that a federal judge be disqualified from the First Amendment lawsuit filed by Disney against the Florida governor and his appointees. The DeSantis motion filed Fri… Read MoreDeSantis asks that judge be disqualified from Disney's free speech lawsuit
The Minnesota Senate has passed a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana for people over the age of 21, making it the 23rd state to do so. The measure has already passed the House. It… Read MoreMinnesota bill legalizing recreational marijuan passes Senate, heads to governor's desk
Martin Scorsese unveiled “Killers of the Flower Moon” in Cannes on Saturday, debuting a sweeping American epic about greed and exploitation on the bloody plains of an Osage Nation reservation … Read MoreScorsese debuts 'Killers of the Flower Moon' in Cannes to thunderous applause
Republican presidential hopefuls have rushed to support Daniel Penny, a white U.S. Marine veteran who was caught on video pinning an agitated Black subway passenger to the floor in a fatal cho… Read More2024 Republican hopefuls rush to defend Marine who put NYC subway rider in fatal chokehold
Poet and songwriter Pete Brown, who co-wrote some hit songs for the rock supergroup Cream in the 1960s, has died. The London-based Brown died of cancer on Friday at age 82, according to a post… Read MorePete Brown, co-writer of 'Sunshine of Your Love,' 'White Room' for rock group Cream, dies at 82
Harrowing video of a driver fleeing from Iowa police with an officer on his hood and roof has emerged as the motorist was sentenced this month to up to five years in prison. Read MoreVideo shows driver fleeing Iowa police with officer on hood, roof of car
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
Thieves steal over $350,000 in jewelry and money from Tulsa jewelry store
-
FBI identifies body found at Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge
-
Movie trailer released for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
-
Broken Arrow kidnapping and homicide victim found in bag
-
A Florida man living underwater won't resurface even after breaking the record