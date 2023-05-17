Oscar Mayer is saying goodbye to the Wienermobile moniker, as it changes the vehicle’s name for the first time since it first hit the road in 1936.
The newly coined “Frankmobile” pays homage to the brand’s 100% beef franks.
Debuting this week, the fleet of six vehicles feature new elements, including exterior decals, Frank Whistles (formerly Wiener Whistles) and a newly renamed class of Hotdoggers behind the wheel, who are now called Frankfurters.
The Frankmobile is also offering “Franks for Franks,” in which anyone named an iteration of “Frank” can stop by in person to get a coupon for a free pack of Oscar Mayer beef franks.