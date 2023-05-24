Typhoon Mawar flips cars, cuts power on Guam as scope of damage emerges

Photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as Super Typhoon Mawar closes in on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Residents of Guam are stockpiling supplies, battening down windows and abandoning wood and tin homes for emergency shelters as Super Typhoon Mawar bears down as the strongest storm to approach the U.S. Pacific territory in decades. ( Lt. Junior Grade Drew Lovullo/US Coast Guard via AP)