PRESCOTT, Ark. − You might find this story a little "cheesy."
A section of Interstate 30 in southwest Arkansas was closed Tuesday after a truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled out across the lanes.
Taco Tuesday, anyone? A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled today on I-30 west near Prescott.— Arkansas Department of Transportation (@myARDOT) August 2, 2023
Things are all clear now and traffic is moving. pic.twitter.com/e6rKMXTk5Q
Crews managed to cleanup the mess quickly, and the lanes were reopened soon after the incident.