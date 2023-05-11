This image provided by Hopewell Township Police Department shows a metallic object believed to be a meteorite on a hardwood floor at a residence in Hopewell Township, N.J. The object punched a hole in the roof of the central New Jersey home, smashing into a hardwood floor and bouncing around a bedroom. The family who owns the home discovered the black, potato-sized rock in a corner — still warm. (Hopewell Township Police Department via AP)