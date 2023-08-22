PARK CITY, KAN -- The Osage County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) conducted a search at Dennis Radar's former residence in Park City, Kansas on Tuesday, Aug 22.
Radar is also known as BTK, which stands for bind, torture and kill. He is known as one of America's most notorious serial killers and is now incarcerated in a Kansas prison for the murders of 10 people.
In Feb. of 2023, FOX23 reported that Osage County Sheriff, Eddie Virden had interviewed Radar on a cold case that the agency was investigating.
OCSO's Undersheriff Gary Upton said, "Yeah, word on the street is out. It is true, we are currently conducting a dig at Dennis Radar's former home in Park City, a suburb of Wichita."
Undersheriff Upton would not go into detail on what, if anything was found in the search. But, he confirmed that if there were any developments in the investigation, updates would be released.