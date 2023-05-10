Former Sooner, current NFL star Kyler Murray donates to mass shooting victims

Former Sooner and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray has donated to the victims of last week's mass shooting in Allen, Texas.

Murray's name joins the tens of thousands of people who have donated to the Cho family's GoFundMe account. 

James, Cindy, Kyu, and William Cho were visiting the shopping mall when gunfire erupted. William is the only survivor of the Cho family. 

So far, the GoFundMe has raised $1,740,000. Murray donated $15,000.

The NFL standout also tweeted about the tragedy, saying if there is anyway he can help, to let him know. 

