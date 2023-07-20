LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Employees of a much-anticipated Colorado restaurant sent a list of demands to ownership after delayed openings and pay changes.
A press release from #WeAreTeamCasa says at July 12 employee meeting, fifty Casa Bonita employees delivered a letter to ownership and management outlining their demands, including clarified hours of operation, reverting to the original pay structure and improving working conditions.
Casa Bonita in Lakewood, Colorado, just outside of Denver, was bought in 2021 by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of the Comedy Central show "South Park". Following months of renovations, the grand opening was originally scheduled for May 2023.
The press release says there have been several “soft openings”, but no official opening date or hours of operation have been established.
Casa Bonita's website has an option to buy tickets, accompanied with the message, "While beta-testing Casa Bonita, we will be opening with limited dinner hours. Our first guests will be pulled EXCLUSIVELY from our email list. No walk-ins."
Issues with the restaurant's pay structure are also mentioned in the release. Casa Bonita announced earlier this summer they would be adopting a no-tipping policy with pay starting at $30 per hour for bartenders. However employees are demanding a mutually-agreed on tip pool structure with input from employees and full transparency regarding how the tip pool will be dispersed.
“I’d gladly take minimum wage, with tips, so that our kitchen can receive better pay, give them the $30 they deserve it! We also need to see more operating hours so that we can all be offered benefits, as originally promised to us," said employee Michelle Mendenhall. "Park County (Casa Bonita’s ownership entity) needs to remember we (the hourly employees) are the ones who love this place and will take care of it with joyful enthusiasm. In return we ask them to see our humanity and let us earn a competitive wage with benefits.”
Employees cite problems with access to health benefits, communication with ownership and the ability to consider employment documents for a reasonable timeframe before signing. A demand was also made to reinstate former employees lost through the restaurant's contract-related disputes.
#WeAreTeamCasa says they gave ownership and upper management one week to respond to their demands but have not yet come to any agreements.
You can see the #WeAreTeamCasa petition here.