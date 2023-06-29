DENVER, Colo. — Service staff at Colorado's Casa Bonita won't work for tips, according to The Denver Post.
It says the decision was made to eliminate tipping and raise the service staff’s base pay after a soft opening period in which they found guests weren't tipping.
The iconic restaurant, located in Lakewood just outside of Denver, opened on June 23 under the ownership or Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of the Comedy Central show "South Park".
Casa Bonita management told The Denver Post they believe the lack of tips was due to their pre-pay ticketing system. Tickets to get into the restaurant cost $39.99 for adults and $24.99 for kids ages 3 to 12. Kids under 3 get in free.
Casa Bonita originally planned to pay bartenders $14.27 an hour plus tips. That was amended to a flat fee of $30 an hour without tips, according to a contract dated June 21.
“In order to provide a higher-than-average, dependable wage, we shifted to a no-tipping model and doubled the hourly rate to more than $30/hr for our service staff. This shift also benefits our guests, who can enjoy Casa Bonita without incurring unexpected costs,” management told The Denver Post.
An all-inclusive price is charged when guests enter the restaurant, and includes meals picked up in a cafeteria-style line, with unlimited sopapillas, chips and salsa and fountain drinks.
FOX23 took a tour inside Tulsa's-own Casa Bonita last fall, which is undergoing renovations to transform into a mini mall with a food court and vendors inside.