BENTONVILLE, Ark. — With telephone poles used as knitting needles and two large excavators as arms, an artist is creating the world's largest knitted American flag.
Artist Dave Cole is making the flag at the Momentary in Bentonville, Ark., and it's expected to be finished on Independence Day.
Cole will orchestrate each purl and knit of the flag from a boom lift above. He started the project on Saturday.
Guests can see Cole's final stitches at the Momentary's Fourth of July celebration between 7:30-9 p.m. The Kitting Machine and completed flag will remain on display in through July 16.
