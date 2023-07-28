HAPEVILLE, GA -- The City of Hapeville has a new hero in town.
According to a Hapeville Police Department Facebook post, Officer Colleran responded to a complaint involving a juvenile.
When Officer Colleran arrived in the neighborhood, he learned that a call was made to request that a kid be removed from the area.
But, what was the kid doing?
According to the Hapeville Police Department, “Officer Colleran made contact with a young man that explained he was in the area because he wanted to do yard work: pulling weeds, cutting grass and trimming hedges to save up for a PlayStation. The young man was polite, respectful and truthful.”
It turns out that the officer was also a gamer and the kid had made a good impression on him.
Officer Colleran and a few of his friends decided to not only get the boy a video game console but threw in a gift card to cover the membership, so he could start playing right away.
The Hapeville Police Department confirmed that “Officer Colleran made sure that this young man knew they would play on the same team online soon!”