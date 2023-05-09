BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Jenga, Cornhole, Nerf guns and a dunk tank could all be found on the lawn of Green Country Village Senior Living in Bartlesville. All those games and more were brought out for a senior citizen "TaleGate" party.
TaleGate, a company out of Denver, is making their way throughout the country throwing TaleGate parties outside senior living centers on their lawns and in their massive trailer. It’s not just about the fun though. TaleGate is on a mission to record stories from senior citizens, said Jack York, the founder of TaleGate.
“The whole point of TaleGate is really to capture the essence of these people. They’re so full of life and so full of wisdom, they’re aching to have somebody listen to what they have to say,” York said.
TaleGate throws the party for two reasons. The first reason is to give the people something exciting to do.
“Let's have a big party, let’s celebrate after Covid," York said. "The world of senior living needs to celebrate."
The second reason is that the party, and recording the stories, helps combat the negative view of aging.
“It's really just to change the perception of what aging is like,” York explained.
So on May 9, the people living at Green Country Village got to go outside and dance, play games and eat food. This is something Sheryl Kenimer, the executive director of Green Country Village, was excited about.
“We signed on with the TaleGate story because we feel like senior living has a lot to tell and its not your grandma’s nursing home anymore, senior living is a place where people can go to thrive and enjoy retirement,” Kenimer said.
The party does more than just give people something to do, it also boosts their mental health, Kenimer explained.
“The whole party helps with mental health, and even our mental health, the employees, the staff, the community, it’s all about having fun,” Kenimer said.
Russel Shelton is a 99-year-old WW2 veteran. While he served in the infantry, that is not what he is most famous for.
“I’ve had a practice of doing 120 pushups every morning for the past 30 years,” Shelton said.
Shelton went out and joined in the party, and taught everyone the right way to shoot a Nerf gun.
“I’m not gonna be in the dunk tank, I’m pretty sure of that,” Shelton joked.
When asked what his advice for the next generation was, Shelton said he recommends being lucky.
“I have no advice, stay out of the way of trucks,” Shelton said.
To see what TaleGate is doing, you can find more information here.