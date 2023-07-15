Canoo announced it delivered three crew transportation vehicles to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida this week. The vehicles will transport the astronauts to the launch pad for the Artemis lunar missions, Canoo said.
"We are thrilled to be a part of the Artemis missions and to deliver NASA's first zero-emission built for mission crew transportation vehicles," said Tony Aquila, Chairman and CEO, Canoo in a press release. "It's a very proud day for Canoo and all of our partners who worked so hard to ensure we perform our part to transport the astronauts for the first nine miles of every launch."
The vehicles are engineered to carry fully suited astronauts, flight support crew, and equipment to the launch pad.
The Artemis II is the first crewed mission that is part of NASA's plan to establish a long-term presence at the Moon for science and exploration. The 10-day flight will test NASA's foundational human deep space exploration capabilities, the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, for the first time with astronauts.
Aquila says the company looks forward to supporting NASA in being the transport vehicle for the Artemis Lunar Missions.