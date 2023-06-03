Muskogee woman dead, 3 kids hospitalized after semi crash

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A Muskogee woman is dead and three children were sent to the hospital after a crash involving a semi near Muskogee, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
OHP said it happened around 12:30 p.m. on US-69 near W. 40th St. North, about half a mile north of Muskogee.
According to OHP, two vehicles were involved in the crash: a 2010 Kia Optima and a 2003 Kenworth T800.
OHP is still investigating what happened and what caused the crash.
OHP said the driver of the Optima, 33-year-old Ashley Baker of Muskogee, was pronounced dead after the crash.
Baker's three passengers, an 8-year-old girl, 10-year-old boy and 12-year-old boy, were all taken to the hospital in stable condition, OHP said.
OHP said the driver of the semi, 55-year-old Brian Sallee of Muskogee, was not injured.