Muskogee woman arrested after deputies find 104 dead animals on her property

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A Muskogee County woman has been arrested after finding more than 100 dead animals on her property.
On Thursday, the Muskogee County sheriff's Office received a call claiming severe animal cruelty and neglect at a home near South 114th Street West and West 33rd Street South in Muskogee.
The property owner had a verbal lease with the people living in the home. When the owner came to the property, he noticed several dead cows. He then called the sheriff's office.
When deputies arrived, they obtained a search warrant where they found at least 104 dead animals, 103 cattle and one dog. They also had to call a veterinarian to euthanize a calf.
The calf was then transported to OSU in Stillwater to determine if the animals were suffering from some sort of disease or malnourishment.
Deputies impounded 40 cows and four horses to a neighboring ranch and the City of Muskogee impounded seven dogs. A stolen Kubota tractor was also found on the property, deputies said.
Muskogee County Commissioner Kenny Payne and his crew are still in the process of burying all the animal carcasses.
Deputies arrested resident Lindsey Brashear after an interview and is being held in the Muskogee County Jail for animal cruelty.
This is an ongoing investigation.