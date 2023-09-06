Muskogee Public Schools announced this week new safety measures for its varsity football games.

MUSKOGEE, Okla. − Muskogee Public Schools announced this week new safety measures for its varsity football games.  

The new safety measures are aimed to provide fans with a sense of security and well-being, school officials said.  

Who Can Attend: Muskogee High School varsity football games are open to the public with the following stipulations. 

  • All school-age spectators must be affiliated with the participating schools.
  • No students from non-participating schools are allowed to attend. 
  • All students in Kindergarten through 7th Grade must be accompanied by a parent/guardian at all times for the duration of the event.
  • All 8th through 12th Grade students must be verified by their school administration before being allowed entry.

Entry to Rougher Village Arena:

  • All spectators are required to enter through a Weapons Detection System. 

  • General admission is available at gates on the south side of the stadium on both the east and west sides of the Rougher Village Arena. 

  • Muskogee High School students must enter the stadium through the gate located on the west of the field behind the press box.

Personal Items:

  • One bag per person is allowed.

  • Clutch-style wallet OR clear bag must meet the following requirements:

    • Clutch-style Wallet 6.5 in by 4.5 in

    • Clear Tote: 12 in by 6 in by 12 in

    • 1 Gallon Clear Plastic Storage Bag

No Re-entry:

  • There is no readmittance to the stadium after exiting. 

  • No entry after the end of the 2nd quarter of the game OR once capacity is reached.

  • No loitering allowed in school parking lots or on school property.

