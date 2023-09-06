MUSKOGEE, Okla. − Muskogee Public Schools announced this week new safety measures for its varsity football games.
The new safety measures are aimed to provide fans with a sense of security and well-being, school officials said.
Who Can Attend: Muskogee High School varsity football games are open to the public with the following stipulations.
- All school-age spectators must be affiliated with the participating schools.
- No students from non-participating schools are allowed to attend.
- All students in Kindergarten through 7th Grade must be accompanied by a parent/guardian at all times for the duration of the event.
- All 8th through 12th Grade students must be verified by their school administration before being allowed entry.
Entry to Rougher Village Arena:
All spectators are required to enter through a Weapons Detection System.
General admission is available at gates on the south side of the stadium on both the east and west sides of the Rougher Village Arena.
Muskogee High School students must enter the stadium through the gate located on the west of the field behind the press box.
Personal Items:
One bag per person is allowed.
Clutch-style wallet OR clear bag must meet the following requirements:
Clutch-style Wallet 6.5 in by 4.5 in
Clear Tote: 12 in by 6 in by 12 in
1 Gallon Clear Plastic Storage Bag
No Re-entry:
There is no readmittance to the stadium after exiting.
No entry after the end of the 2nd quarter of the game OR once capacity is reached.
No loitering allowed in school parking lots or on school property.