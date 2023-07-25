MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Homicide cases involving suspected domestic violence, also known as intimate partner violence, are making headlines across Green Country.
FOX23’s Amy Hybels had a chance to talk with Sissy Carden, the assistant director of “Women in Safe Home” or WISH on Tuesday afternoon to learn more about this issue.
WISH is a nonprofit domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking awareness organization based in Muskogee County.
Carden said abusers move quickly, and that the manipulation starts immediately, with the man often convincing the woman to move in with him, or to marry quickly.
We asked Carden why women who find themselves in an abusive situation, don’t just leave their partner. She said there are many reasons the woman doesn’t leave.
“One, because she loves him,” she explained. “He tells her he loves her, it could be for the children, it could be because she doesn’t think she can make it on her own even though she can, she just doesn’t know that. He will brain wash her into believing, 'you need me.'”
Carden said her partner may threaten to kill her.
“If he says he’ll kill her, one of the first questions we ask her is do you believe him? And if she believes that he would do it, then we believe that he’ll do it,” she added.
WISH serves women in Muskogee and McIntosh counties and have women coming in from out of state.
The nonprofit operates a 27-bed shelter in Muskogee County and provides women with services including a court appoint advocate, they can also help them to find lawyers when dealing with child custody matters.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.