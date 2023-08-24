Muskogee man sentenced for death of toddler

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Ezzard Charles Onebear was sentenced to 27 years in prison without parole for causing the death of a person with a firearm.
Authorities say in December 2011, Onebear took a job to kill the target of a gang hit in Muskogee county within boundaries of the Muskogee (Creek) Nation Reservation. When he approached the target's home, shot off a handgun into the home during a struggle, authorities said.
That bullet killed a two-year-old child inside of the home, authorities said.
Authorities said Onebear, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of Causing the Death of Another Person with a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence on Jul. 28, 2022.
He was sentenced on Thursday, according to authorities.
United States Attorney Christopher J. Wilson made a statement regarding the incident.
"This needless tragedy is a stark reminder of why combatting gun violence is a priority of law enforcement and the Department of Justice," said United States Attorney Christopher J. Wilson.
