MUSKOGEE, Okla. — In 2021 Christopher Fort was told he was in kidney failure and that dialysis wouldn’t last long. Now, he is on a clock. He has until September or October to get a kidney transplant or he will die.
“When somebody gives you that date it's always in the back of your head and that’s not even my problem it’s that I feel it. I feel it in dialysis it's getting harder and harder to continue to work” said Fort.
For most people, finding the donor is the hardest part. Fort has a donor, his stepsister is donating her kidney to him, but that's not what’s setting him back.
“I know one day if I don’t get this transplant I’m not going to go home. I’m going to die in that chair or in the ER and I’m not gonna see my daughter anymore” said Fort.
Fort was approved for a transplant and his insurance agreed to cover it. The problem is, his insurance will only cover the surgery if it happens at a hospital in Texas.
“They want you to go to what Blue Cross Blue Shield calls a Blue Distinct Center,” said Fort. “It’s a specific center and Baylor is the closest one.”
Now, Fort needs to raise $50,000 for out of pocket expenses. He does not have the money to go out of state for a surgery and recovery process. He will have to pay for an apartment, live-in nurse and medications. The price tag is putting him in danger of not getting the life-saving surgery. But for Fort, one of the worst parts is that he will be hundreds of miles away from his support system.
“It's scary I know I’m a big guy and I’m tough but when you’re going through this stuff and you feel alone, that’s the one thing here is I don’t feel alone” said Fort.
Despite his fear, Fort has been overwhelmed with support from his community.
“My heart pours out it's so amazing” said Fort.
He’s been receiving donations for weeks.
“To have people donate that and some of the emails that they write with the donations, I'm going to cry right now, but there’s people out there that care” said Fort.
Fort said he still has a long way to go, but he has hope. He hopes his story will help raise awareness for the need for organ donors.
“There’s people out there where their stories not getting out there they’re laying hoping there on a cadaver kidney” said Fort.
Fort has Anthem Blue Cross, which is not associated with Blue Cross Blue Shield. The insurance uses Blue Distinction Centers for transplants and the nearest ones to Oklahoma are Texas, Arkansas and Missouri.
To find information on how to be an organ donor click here.
To donate to or share Fort’s GoFundMe click here.