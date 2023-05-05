MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Muskogee man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his neighbor, according the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Robert Rainford, 50, was charged with first-degree murder, one count of use, carry, brandish and discharge of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence and one count of causing death with a firearm.
A jury trial began on Monday and concluded on Friday with the guilty verdicts. Rainford is now facing a life sentence in prison.
During the trial, the jury concluded Rainford was guilty of shooting his neighbor 10 times in Dec. 2021, killing him.
Rainford claimed he was mentally incapable, arguing "insanity" to be the reason for the crime, and he said he was involuntarily intoxicated on Adderall.
Rainford's argument was diminished by the government, claiming he did abuse his Adderall prescription and was on meth during the crime, but he was still aware of his actions.