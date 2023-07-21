TULSA, Okla. — A company that develops music venues has announced not one, but two amphitheaters in the works to open in Oklahoma.
Notes Live first announced their plans for the Sunset Amphitheater in Mustang Creek outside Oklahoma City.
Now, Notes Live has announced its plans to expand with the Sunset Amphitheater Tulsa.
According to the Notes Live website, these amphitheaters will be state-of-the-art, fitting thousands of guests and providing a unique experience to those attending shows.
These amphitheaters will also house VIP fire pit suites up for lifetime ownership, 120 in Mustang Creek and 100 in Tulsa, for those wanting to invest and own a piece of the theater.
For more information on the Sunset Amphitheater in Mustang creek, click here.
For more information on the Sunset Amphitheater Tulsa, click here.