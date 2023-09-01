"One of the things that we've really tried to convey to people is that our court systems here, our justice system here, is just sophisticated as any other that you will find.” Salsman said. “We prosecute. We move cases through. And our courts actually predate Oklahoma State Courts."
He said that's why their prosecutors were shocked when Snapchat wouldn't turn over records for a child predator case.
"Snapchat basically sent back, you know, you're not a court of competent jurisdiction,” Salsman said.
Snapchat's reply to the Muscogee Nation says the request is invalid under the Stored Communications Act, and says they can only be compelled when "the warrant is issued by a court of competent jurisdiction.”
"We are a sovereign nation, a sovereign government, with sophisticated court system," Salsman said. "To hear that, it stings little bit."
Salsman said Snapchat is the only social media company with which they've had problems.
They've had to rely on cross-deputization agreements with other jurisdictions to get what they need.
Despite this setback, Salsman said he's proud of the Muscogee Nation's legal system, especially after the McGirt Ruling added to their case load.
"Since McGirt, we've doubled our Lighthorse officers," Salsman said. "We've doubled our cross-deputization agreements. We've built as much as we can. We've added more prosecutors here in the attorney general's office. We're doing anything and everything we can to meet the demands of our responsibilities, and we want to be partners. We want to work with those around us."