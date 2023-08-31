The Muscogee Creek Nation said some of their citizens were likely impacted, and they want to help.
"We got a lot of people all across this country. We've got citizens beyond the reservation, as we call them," said Muscogee Creek Nation Media Secretary Jason Salsman.
Salsman said the tribal nation's ties to the southeast gulf region go back to before the Trail Of Tears, because it was their ancestral homeland.
"Georgia, Alabama, Northern Florida, all throughout that region, and we were known as the "Mississippian People," Salsman said.
In 1830, the Indian Removal Act forced the Muscogee Creek and other tribes to give up ancestral lands east of the Mississippi River and move to Oklahoma, then called Indian Territory.
Ninety years later, the Muscogee Creek Nation says they're back.
"We were once here, and we're here again to help you," Salsman said.
Muscogee Creek citizens can apply for up to $7,500 to help with things like damage to homes and spoiled food.
Citizens just need to show proof of citizenship, a social security card for all household members, along with documentation of losses or pictures of damage.
Salsman said citizens can also apply directly for FEMA assistance through the Muscogee Creek Nation's Emergency Management Department.
"We're not here to just establish presence, but we're here to help. We're here to be a resource in a time of greatest need," Salsman said.