OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. -- A family whose loved one was murdered in 2021 said Thomas Fultz's case is still unsolved and Christopher Harris was the last person to see him alive. Harris is the man who led police on a five day manhunt after allegedly shooting an Okmulgee Police Officer.

The family hopes Harris' arrest will bring answers to what happened to Thomas.
 
In the fall of 2021, Thomas sister Channette Fultz reached out to Fox23 to say her brother was missing. Days later his body was found in Boynton. The autopsy said he died of a gunshot wound to the chest. The case remains opened and the FBI has since taken over with no person of interest in his murder, Channette said Harris was the last person her brother was with.
 
"They were trying to find money and trying to turn in scrap metals together. Chris said they were leaving and ran out of gas or something," she said.
 
Channette said her and Thomas grew up with Harris' family. She adds, knowing Harris is arrested again she's hoping investigators will look into his connection with Thomas' murder.
 
"Since he was originally released and hanging out with Thomas I never even knew he had gone to federal prison for eight years and in the month timespan of him being home my little brother comes up deceased," she said.
 
Channette shares with FOX23, she ran into Harris last month.
 
"I stopped to ask him what happened to Thomas. He said, 'Man, what are you talking about?' I said when me and my mom were going around looking for Thomas I asked you and your mom then he stopped talking to me and I asked his mom and she blocked me on Facebook," she said.
 
Channette said if investigators would have pressed Harris harder before giving it over to the FBI, an officer may have not been shot.
 
"I think if they had not put him on the street prior, the circumstances could be different or if he had the resources and support when he came home maybe he wouldn't be in a state of desperation," she said.
 
Channette is encouraging anyone with information to please call police. FOX23 reached out to the FBI to see if Harris will be considered a person of interest for Thomas' homicide now, FOZ23 did not hear back.
 
 

