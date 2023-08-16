Owasso, Okla. — Multiple lanes of Highway 169, and even part of a road, is closed in a busy area.
Through Monday afternoon, the westside northbound Hwy 169 frontage road is closed between East 76th Street North and East 86th Street North for the addition of storm drainage and pavement replacement.
Also, on 76th Street North, multiple lanes under Hwy 169 are closed for gutter and curb replacement.
Traffic is still allowed to move through the area while work is being done, but you will need to give yourself more time.
This is in addition to the bridge replacement happening on Hwy 169 as ODOT works to widen the highway to accommodate all of Owasso's growth.
All of this is meant to prepare the area for a wider and busier 169.
City of Owasso said they will reopen the frontage road sooner if construction finishes early.
The city also posted a map on their Facebook page of where the construction will cause closures.