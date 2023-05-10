TULSA, Okla. — Multiple agencies responded to a gas leak Tuesday night in west Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).
TPD said at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, they got reports of hearing a loud noise followed by hissing.
TPD later determined that a vehicle hit the main gas line in front of Sandy Park Apartments, near W. 11th St. and S. 61st W. Ave.
TPD said the line was damage and is now leaking.
Some Sandy Park residents, as well as some people who lived nearby were evacuated.
TPD said they have closed off some roads in the area and Red Cross is helping people with shelter.
TPD also said the reunification site is at the gas station at Charles Page Blvd. and S. 65th W. Ave. This is also the Red Cross staging site.
TPD said there is no estimated time for the leak to be resolved yet.