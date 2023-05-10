"Initial information was that there was a shooting victim at the intersection of State Highway 56 and Wilson Road west of Okmulgee. This location is within the city limits of Okmulgee. Officers began traveling to the area. While en route, officers received a vehicle description of a possible suspect vehicle," said an Okmulgee Police statement.
While officers proceeded to the other location, the officers located and stopped the vehicle while approaching Okmulgee.
Okmulgee Police confirmed the shooting took place inside Lake Okmulgee Park at an area referred to by locals as the Rock Wall area.
According to Okmulgee Police, the person who was shot was life-flighted to a Tulsa hospital.
"His last known condition was reported by EMS as critical and he is believed to have been shot once in the chest," said an Okmulgee press release.
The condition of the man who was shot is unknown.
"Officers processed the scene at the lake and located evidence of a party/gathering and a small amount of blood as well. That examination had been completed," said an Okmulgee press release.
Local, tribal and federal investigators are conducting interviews in an attempt to determine which agency will have primary jurisdiction.
Anyone with information about the shooter's identity or persons present is asked to contact Okmulgee Police Department at 918-756-3511.