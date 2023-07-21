OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. – An 18-year-old from Mounds died in a crash just outside of Skiatook Thursday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Troopers said Tyler Bolding was a passenger in a truck when the crash occurred on OK-11, about five miles north of Skiatook.
Troopers reported that Bolding was wearing his seatbelt and was pinned for about four hours before being freed from the truck. Bolding was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers said the 17-year-old driver, who is also from Mounds, was taken to the hospital and was treated and released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.