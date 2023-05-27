OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Okmulgee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
OHP said it around 7:30 p.m. on Friday on OK-16, about 100 feet west of OK-52 near Preston.
According to OHP, a 2006 Harley Davidson was going eastbound and a 2007 Dodge Ram was going westbound, both on OK-16.
OHP said the Ram made a left turn into a private drive and hit the motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle, Russell Gadlage, age 65 of Coweta, was pronounced dead at the scene, OHP said.
OHP said the driver of the Ram, Michael WWhitehead, age 33 of Okmulgee, was not injured. His 8-year-old passenger was not injured either.
OHP is still investigating the cause of the collision.
>>>MORE: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Creek County motorcycle crash