Police lights - generic
GLENPOOL, Okla. — Authorities responded to a motorcycle crash around 5:20 p.m. on Monday. 
 
A motorcycle and another vehicle were involved in the accident near 201st Street South and Hwy 75 in Glenpool, authorities said.
 
Around 6:09 p.m., the motorcyclist was declared dead upon arrival to the hospital.
 

More News