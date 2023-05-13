TULSA, Okla. — On Saturday dozens of motorcycles lined up to participate in The Ride for Samantha.
"Today we are trying to get the word out about fentanyl awareness, it’s become a really big deal in our state,” said Kevin Taylor, the president of the Osage Chapter of The Priesthood Motorcycle Ministry.
Taylor explained that they started they event for a girl they knew named Samantha that died from fentanyl poisoning. He said the event means a lot to the families.
“I know it does, yeah, it means a lot to the families,” he said.
Taylor said they had seven or eight families they were representing.
Bikes displayed pictures of the people who lost their lives to fentanyl. After the ride, those photos were put up on a memorial wall.
A group from Illinois, Ride for John, joined the bikers to show their support.
"They came out to support us all the way from Illinois today and so we're just going to do this ride, make it happen,” Taylor said.
Taylor said at least 60 people showed up to ride and support the mission.
He said he's heard of other states starting rides as well.
“Hopefully this thing'll go nationwide and we can really get the word out, cause this stuff's killing our people,” Taylor said.
The ride started at Chandler Park, near W. 21st St. and S. 57th W. Ave., and ended at Cognizant Church, near W. 41st St. and Route 66, where a party awaited the bikers.
The ministry plans on making this an annual event and hopes to see even more people out with them next time in Tulsa.