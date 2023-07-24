TULSA, Okla. — A west Tulsa mother says she and her kids have been left with nothing after a fire ripped through her home.
Lacey Ousley says she’s devastated after losing everything in the blaze.
“I got here and this is what I found everything just gone,” Ousley said.
The fire happened just before 8 a.m. Sunday near West Third Street and South 44th West Avenue.
It destroyed photos, left holes in the ceiling, blackened walls, and left the smell of smoke clinging to the air.
“This was our home for two years and now it’s just not here,” Ousley said.
“There was a smoke detector right here, that’s what that is, melted,” Ousley said.
Ousley rented the property and lived at the home with her five kids, all under the age of 5. They weren’t at home when the fire started. They’d been out at a family birthday party, but she says the blaze destroyed everything.
“Everything’s just gone. My kids’ clothes, my clothes. This is what I have. I don’t have any shoes,” Ousley said.
“This was my girls’ room. It’s gone. Ceiling, everything," Ousley said as she showed FOX23 through the home. "They had a bunch of toys and stuff in their closet, everything and those are all done for. Their stuffed animals, everything."
“I broke down and ... the landlord was in here with me and he was like, ‘I would be doing the same.’ I was crying. I’ve cried but I just got to keep pushing,” Ousley said.
She was also running a t-shirt printing business at home and lost all the equipment for that too.
Ousley says the Red Cross helped her to stay in a hotel for few nights, but she says two of the kids are heading back to school soon and they’ve been left with nothing and have to try to start again.
“You always got to be strong for your kids, no matter how you feel, so it would mean the world for some help, anything and everything anything,” Ousley said.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated. A GoFundMe has been started to help the family.