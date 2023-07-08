Police lights - generic
TULSA, Okla. -- Tulsa police have found the mother of a boy who was found near 2nd and Garnett overnight.
 
Just after midnight police responded to a call after someone found a toddler wandering down the street near 200 N. Garnett, police said in a social media post.
 
When officers arrived, the toddler had two puppies with him. 
 
Police said the mother left the child with relatives and after being dropped off the child decided to take the puppies and wander off.
 
"DHS was called, as there were some issues discovered at the mother's home causing concern for the future well-being of the child," Tulsa police said in a soclal media post.
 
The child and siblings were temporarily placed with other family members while DHS investigates.
 
The mother no longer wanted the puppies and she signed them over to Tulsa Animal Welfare.

More News