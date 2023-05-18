TULSA, Okla. — A 5-year-old boy dies the day after having tonsil surgery and his mother is still searching for answers as to why six months later.
Only a day before his surgery, Jacob Lopez Mauricio was playing with a toy dinosaur.
"I said, 'Jacob, don't forget you are having surgery tomorrow, you are getting your tonsils removed.' He said, 'Okay, Mommy," said Jacob's mother Yajaira.
Yajaira said it was supposed to be just a routine operation.
"When he was going for surgery, [he said] Mom don't feel scared, take my toy, it is going to make you brave," she said.
Immediately after the surgery, she says something didn't feel right. Jacob was feeling sick while recovering at the hospital and when he got home.
"He kept vomiting that night," Yajaira explained.
Less than 24 hours later, Jacob died.
"As a mother, I did what I thought was best for him," she said.
That was almost six months ago.
"I don't think I have any words to describe the amount of pain," Yajaira said. "It has been a nightmare waking up every day … you can't sleep, trying to get the answers in my head.
Answers she has been waiting for from the Medical Examiner's Office.
"I called and asked for a copy of my son's autopsy report or the status of it and she told me that she could see that it wasn't finalized and that it was still pending," she said.
According to the Tulsa Medical Examiner's Office Board meeting agenda, the cases are piling up.
Currently there are 893 open cases over 90 days old, all the while dealing with 15-25 cases per day. On top of that, the office is still trying to get its accreditation back (National Association of Medical Examiners) reaccreditation, something that will take time.
The Mauricio family is not the only ones who have had to wait. It took six months to get the autopsies back in the deaths of the family murder-suicide in BA.
It also took months to get answers after a toddler disappeared in Okemah. He died from an accidental drowning.
FOX23's John Asebes went to the Medial Examiner's meeting to speak with the state's chief medical examiner, Dr. Eric Pfeifer about the caseload.
He said, between the Pandemic, Fentanyl overdose deaths and several doctors leaving, it's caused the backlog to stay backed up.
"Longer wait times for families and other agencies waiting for our work so the pressure comes from all directions," Pfeifer said.
He also says cases involving children take more time.
"The deaths that take the longest are the children, the suspicious deaths where you don't find any trauma, or you have to look harder for other drugs, or where the cause of death isn't apparent as easily," he explained.
Yajaira said she needs the autopsy to determine what caused his death.
"It would tell me at least what went wrong," she said.