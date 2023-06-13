OKLAHOMA CITY — More than 100 people were arrested at a street takeover in Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD).
OCPD said they stopped takeover, which took place on June 11 near S.E. 89th St. and Pole Rd., after getting citizen complaints.
In addition to the arrests, authorities also issued more than 100 citations, impounded more than 50 cars and recovered several firearms, including an AR-15.
“This operation took a tremendous amount of teamwork by several of our officers, and was a very successful event,” OCPD said.