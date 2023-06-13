ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Rogers County residents will be dealing with additional road closures this summer as construction work to expand State Highway 20 continues.
Work along Southaven Road is already underway in Claremore and road closures are planned for Monday, June 19.
“The new alignment of State Highway 20 which is being built right, just north of us, we have to put in a new intersection with Southaven right there so all of the work associated with that is what causes this closure," said ODOT Spokesperson TJ Gerlach.
Gerlach said Southhaven Road will be closed to thru traffic, but those needing to enter the parking lot of DestinyLife Church will be able to do so if they’re coming in from the south.
Those coming in from the north however, will be detoured.
“Anybody who needs to travel south on Southaven from say Country Club, they are going to be redirected,” he noted.
They will be redirected over to State Highway 66 in order to connect onto King road.
Pastor Glenn Shaffer with DestinyLife Church said they have mid-week activities and a Sunday service.
“It’s bound to impact us because of the families coming in everyday, worship service is on Sunday, so obviously it’s going to be a challenge," he said.
Beginning July 5, a portion of Country Club Road just past South 4120 Road will also be closed for construction as part of the State Highway 20 expansion project.
The work is expected to continue until early 2024.