Mom of cold case victim starts support group, for families of homicide victims

TULSA, Okla. - The mom of one of Tulsa's oldest cold cases is trying to start a support group for the families and friends of homicide victims.
Maggie Zingman is the mother of Brittany Phillips who was 18 when she was raped and murdered in Tulsa 2004.
Brittany Phillips' killer has never been found, and now Zingman says she's trying to help other families who have loved ones have been murdered by starting a support group.
"There’s families who are just coming into this. You know, nobody's written a book about this. 19 years ago, it’s just like how am I supposed to deal with this? What are my rights? What type of voice do I have? Am I going to live with this pain for my whole life?," said Zingman.
Brittany’s body was found in her apartment near 65th and Mingo. She had been sexually assaulted, before being strangled.
And while the hunt continues to find the killer, Zingman says she thinks it's important for victims' families to come together.
"We can’t change what happened with our children or our loved ones, but if we can help prevent it or we can just keep it from happening a few less times, then our loved ones have meaning and they do have a legacy," said Zingman.
She just got an SUV back on the road after a crash forced her to cancel her annual cross country trip, "The caravan to catch a killer tour" to spread awareness.
Zingman's car is wrapped in pictures of her daughter Brittany.
Meanwhile, Zingman says she hopes getting a support group together in Tulsa will create a legacy for Brittany and other families trying to deal with the aftermath of their loved ones murder.
"If she had been here she would be helping people," said Zingman. "I don’t want people to go through the pain that I go through or the pain that I have gone through and if these groups can help just take a little bit of that away then my life has purpose. I don’t want anybody else to walk these shoes but if we have to I’m going to be there to help them."
Zingman says she wants to head out onto the road again for the caravan to catch a killer tour in September.
The support group she's trying to start would be free and once a month, she’s looking for other families that want to join and says she can be contacted on facebook at the Brittany Phillips page.