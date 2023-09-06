DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a Missouri woman died Tuesday after a she was hit by an unknown vehicle while working on her flat tire on Monday.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), it happened around 9:40 p.m. on OK-25, near 660 Rd, about 2 miles east of Grove.
OHP said two women were working on their flat tire when an unknown vehicle came west down OK-25 and hit them both.
OHP said the women, identified as 47-year-old Angela McManus of Noel, Missouri, and 28-year-old Chandra Gandert of Decatur, Arkansas, were both taken to a Joplin, Missouri, hospital.
According to OHP, McManus died from her injuries on Tuesday afternoon.