PRYOR, Okla. — The Mayes County District Attorney’s Office has issued a warrant for first degree manslaughter for 43-year-old Michael Allen Jr. of Springfield, Missouri.
He’s the man who police say was behind the wheel of a Mack semi truck that rear ended a minivan carrying a mom and four children in Pryor last August.
The crash, which police say occurred at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 69 and SE 49th Street in Pryor resulted in three children being life flighted to Tulsa. The mom and another young child were taken to the hospital by an ambulance.
According to the police report provided by the Pryor Creek Police Department, the four-year-old died at the hospital three days later from injuries sustained during the collision.
The police report also states that a Criminalistics examination report from OSBI confirmed that Allen was under the influence of methamphetamine and that he was traveling 55 miles per hour at the time of the crash.
The warrant for first degree manslaughter was issued on May 2.
The mother and the three other children, ranging in ages from 9 months to 6 years at the time of the collision, were all released from the hospital.