NORMAN, Okla. — Norman Police Department (NPD) found a mother and baby who were missing.
NPD says 20-year-old Lela Neumann and 6-week-old Cynthia Neumann were last seen in Norman Thursday night.
They were located Friday afternoon, police said.
NPD says Lela Neumann has an intellectual disability and her family is concerned about the well-being of her and the infant child.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Neumann is diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome and reportedly has the mental capacity of a 9-year-old.
A Missing and Endangered Alert was issued for the pair Friday morning just before 11 a.m.