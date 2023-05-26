May 27, 11:20 a.m.: Update from TCSO: Mr. Biscoglio has been found safe.
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. -- A Tulsa County man is missing and may be in danger, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.
Richard Biscoglio, 66, has not been seen or heard from since Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office reports Biscoglio has a health condition that requires medication and he also uses oxygen.
No vehicle description is available, as Mr. Biscoglio does not currently drive, deputies said.
Anyone who may know where Biscoglio may be is asked to call 911.