UPDATE (8/19/23) — Police said Gelvin has been found and is safe.
OWASSO, Okla. -- Investigators are searching for an Owasso man who was last seen on Friday.
Michael Gelvin, 61, was last seen walking southbound on Main Street after leaving his home near 600 N. Main St. in Owasso on Friday around 2 p.m., Owasso police said in a social media post.
Police said Gelvin left the home wearing gray sweatpants, a blue sleeveless shirt, a red/white OU hat and NIKE shoes.
If anyone sees Gelvin or knows where he might be is asked to call the Owasso Police Department at 918-272-2244.
Owasso police said the pictured dog is not relevant to the case and is safe.